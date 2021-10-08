DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 31.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,329,000 after acquiring an additional 118,012 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $515,296,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $539.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.70, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $579.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 12,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.70, for a total transaction of $5,761,872.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,766 shares of company stock worth $22,883,487 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.13.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

