Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter worth about $86,000. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWH opened at $24.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.