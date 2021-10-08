Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of YETI by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

Shares of YETI opened at $87.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.38. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The business had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

