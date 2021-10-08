Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,159 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,767,000 after acquiring an additional 691,462 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,921,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,651,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,222,000. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,123,000.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $110.12 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $109.01 and a 52 week high of $113.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.81.

