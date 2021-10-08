Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 6,917 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,043. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $266.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.66 and its 200 day moving average is $267.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

