Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 12,013 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,013 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after buying an additional 66,202 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 867,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,938,000 after purchasing an additional 87,091 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 100.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 878,675 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 212,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

