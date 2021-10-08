MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of MYR Group worth $9,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in MYR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MYR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

MYRG opened at $104.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.47 and a 52-week high of $110.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.09. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.11.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $649.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

