Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,800 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 419,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 31.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Diageo by 6.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in Diageo by 8.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 8.4% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $193.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.60. Diageo has a 52-week low of $129.16 and a 52-week high of $202.35. The firm has a market cap of $123.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $2.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.54%.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

