Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$15.30 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$17.00 to C$15.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.30 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.07.

Shares of LUN opened at C$9.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.89 billion and a PE ratio of 8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$7.34 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.95.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 10.4999996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan purchased 5,600 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,650.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

