Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,281 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,977 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $109,536,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $78,374,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in CBRE Group by 39.8% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,057,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,094,000 after acquiring an additional 870,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $58,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $98.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $101.66.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

