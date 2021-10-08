Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 14,798 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,209,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AECOM were worth $139,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in AECOM by 1,645.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AECOM by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $64.22 on Friday. AECOM has a 1-year low of $42.32 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -69.05, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average is $64.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.