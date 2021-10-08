Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $142.50 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,834,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,281 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.58% of Kimco Realty worth $142,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 86.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,052 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 343,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.81 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

