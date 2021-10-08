Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,878 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,376,000 after buying an additional 4,736,700 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,622,000 after buying an additional 4,575,875 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 86.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,510,000 after buying an additional 3,675,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 125.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,827,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,774,000 after buying an additional 2,128,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 3,260.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,453,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after buying an additional 1,410,197 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIM stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on KIM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

