Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $650,000 Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ESE opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.84. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on ESE. TheStreet downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

