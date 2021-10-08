Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $276.77 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $217.02 and a 52-week high of $296.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.93.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.