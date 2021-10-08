Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,282 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.11% of Postal Realty Trust worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSTL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 60,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 110.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 52,461 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a market cap of $252.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.43 and a beta of 0.47.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 89.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSTL shares. TheStreet downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.

Postal Realty Trust Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

