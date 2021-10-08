Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $26.58. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,507 shares of company stock valued at $855,345 over the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,132,000 after acquiring an additional 751,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,602,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,189,000 after acquiring an additional 645,613 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 174.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,577,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,630 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,198,000 after acquiring an additional 78,431 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,166,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,586,000 after acquiring an additional 625,071 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

