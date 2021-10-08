Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $98.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $64.21 and a 52-week high of $108.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average of $82.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.38.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

