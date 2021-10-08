Quant 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $95.41 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for about $305.04 or 0.00553777 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $3.68 billion and approximately $95.41 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000973 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $639.57 or 0.01161078 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

