Keybank National Association OH Sells 280 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,473,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,986,000 after purchasing an additional 59,546 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 24,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEG opened at $45.57 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

