Legal & General Group Plc Trims Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 441,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,746 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Autohome were worth $28,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Autohome by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Autohome by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 64,731 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Autohome by 2,327.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 47,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

NYSE ATHM opened at $48.82 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.93.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

