The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The AES were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The AES by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The AES alerts:

AES stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -114.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other The AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 over the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.