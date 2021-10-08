Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $35,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,535,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,846,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP opened at $83.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.29 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

In related news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $46,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $279,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $3,011,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

