Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,167 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 42,611 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.23% of Tapestry worth $27,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 849.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $484,967,000 after buying an additional 10,528,874 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $217,844,000 after buying an additional 2,176,620 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Tapestry by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $167,346,000 after buying an additional 2,116,897 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $86,541,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,715,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $111,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $38.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

