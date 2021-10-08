$61.91 Million in Sales Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will post sales of $61.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.75 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $55.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $245.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $246.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $271.78 million, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $278.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,600,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 86,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,812,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,306,000 after buying an additional 74,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 68,892 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

