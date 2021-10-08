Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Accolade updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.76.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACCD shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.85.
About Accolade
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
