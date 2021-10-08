Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Accolade updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Accolade alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACCD shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accolade stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,317 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Accolade worth $33,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.