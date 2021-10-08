Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $67.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.67.

ALLY stock opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.58. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.18.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,349.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ally Financial by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

