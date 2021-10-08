Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Rating Increased to Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $125.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBOE. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.67.

Shares of CBOE opened at $125.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.29 and its 200-day moving average is $115.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

