International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 118.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,224,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750,692 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.29% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $481,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $189,870,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $293,181,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,178.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,691,000 after purchasing an additional 145,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $138.25 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

