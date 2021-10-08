Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,698,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,505 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $396,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,578.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BFAM opened at $157.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.41. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 436.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

