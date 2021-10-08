Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 82,348 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 82,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.31% of EPAM Systems worth $380,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,034. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $571.00.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $594.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $608.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.88. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.83 and a 12 month high of $648.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

