Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AR. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist increased their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Shares of AR opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 4.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 413,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 187,975 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,539,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,710,000 after buying an additional 598,034 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 700,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after buying an additional 288,649 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 74,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

