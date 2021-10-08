Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STSA. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $141.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 217.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

