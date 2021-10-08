Kathryn Bueker Sells 600 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00.

HubSpot stock opened at $683.63 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $283.87 and a 52 week high of $736.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $671.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $578.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.54 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Europe raised their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $662.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

