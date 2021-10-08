TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush cut TCR2 Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of TCRR opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $302.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.10.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 114,312.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 944.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

