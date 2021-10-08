Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $12.27 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 182,198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Quanta Services worth $12,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 209.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,198,000 after buying an additional 547,564 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,990,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 7,667.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 459,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,385,000 after purchasing an additional 453,117 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,960,000 after purchasing an additional 291,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 31.3% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,526,000 after purchasing an additional 269,554 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $113.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.81 and a 1-year high of $119.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day moving average is $97.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PWR. DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

