Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.44.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Capital International Investors boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,446 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $81,836,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after buying an additional 1,369,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,905,000 after buying an additional 1,325,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after buying an additional 1,176,153 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

