Short Interest in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Rises By 18.2%

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 794,600 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 672,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 403,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

ITT opened at $90.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.99. ITT has a 1 year low of $59.23 and a 1 year high of $101.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. Analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ITT by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,600,000 after acquiring an additional 76,020 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ITT by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,715,000 after acquiring an additional 231,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ITT by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $683,424,000 after acquiring an additional 50,281 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in ITT by 124.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $505,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,684 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ITT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,824,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, began coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

