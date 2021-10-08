Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €72.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stabilus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €68.33 ($80.39).

Shares of STM stock opened at €61.95 ($72.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 22.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of €64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of €65.61. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €47.80 ($56.24) and a 1-year high of €72.55 ($85.35).

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

