Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €72.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stabilus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €68.33 ($80.39).

Shares of STM stock opened at €61.95 ($72.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 22.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of €64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of €65.61. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €47.80 ($56.24) and a 1-year high of €72.55 ($85.35).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

