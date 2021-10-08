6,422 Shares in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $22.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $823.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.27.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,266 shares of company stock worth $1,867,977 in the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

