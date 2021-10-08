XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 8,087 Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,087 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 109.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5,505.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

BHE has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti raised Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $47,466.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Greef-Safft Anne De purchased 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,974.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,971.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 7,584 shares of company stock worth $197,790 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHE opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $544.66 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.47%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.