XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 158.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 15,990.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $859.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. Apollo Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 66.95%. The firm had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

