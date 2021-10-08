Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Up 17.9% in September

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Separately, TD Securities started coverage on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. is a non-bank lender, which engages in investing in a short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greater Toronto Area; Non-GTA Ontario; Quebec; Alberta; Saskatchewan; British Columbia, and the United States.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.