ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $76.00 at KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.73.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $71.51 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $72.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.05.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,740,909,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,269,767,000 after purchasing an additional 623,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

