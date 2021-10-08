Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) PT Raised to $33.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MPLX. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mplx from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. US Capital Advisors restated an overweight rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.85. Mplx has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mplx in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 76.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

