FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Increased to $453.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $425.00 to $453.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FDS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $379.60.

FDS opened at $401.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $376.42 and a 200-day moving average of $345.90. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $404.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total value of $807,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,997 shares of company stock worth $11,702,425. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

