BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMFR opened at $7.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40. Sema4 has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sema4 stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,038,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,559,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 3.68% of Sema4 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

