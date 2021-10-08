Grumpy.finance Trading Up 22.8% Over Last Week (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. Grumpy.finance has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $14,007.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grumpy.finance Profile

GRUMPY is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,512,348,634,978 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

