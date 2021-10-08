Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

