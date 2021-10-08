Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 13,476 Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,476 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTP. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the second quarter valued at $349,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,994,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners by 1,005.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,097,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 998,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners by 2,546.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,925 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RTP opened at $9.19 on Friday. Reinvent Technology Partners has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $17.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

